South Carolina bill would replace Confederate Memorial Day holiday

A new bill in the South Carolina Senate would eliminate the Confederate Memorial Day holiday, giving state employees a floating holiday in its place.

The bill started as a proposal to add Juneteenth as a new state holiday but instead of adding a 14th holiday, a Senate committee voted Wednesday to create a floating holiday that state workers could take any time they want. It would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list.

If employees want that day or Juneteenth off, they would have to use the floating holiday. Right now, South Carolina is one of three states that have Confederate Memorial Day as an official state holiday. Alabama and Mississippi are the other two.

South Carolina chose May 10 because it is the day when Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson died in 1863 after he was wounded by his own troops and the day Union soldiers captured fleeing Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Georgia in 1865.

