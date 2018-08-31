CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After more than a week of buildup, President Trump is set to make two stops in Charlotte Friday.

First, Trump is slated to visit the CPCC Harris Conference Center, where he is expected to sign an executive order regarding retirement security. He'll also speak to an invited group of guests on the topic. The second stop for the president will be Carmel Country Club for a private fundraiser to benefit Republicans Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd, both of whom are facing tough challenges in November's general election.

For both candidates, Trump's visit is not only important because they have backing from the White House, but they're hoping it will help raise campaign funds to close the gap on their opponents. Harris, who defeated incumbent Robert Pittenger in May's primary for the nomination in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, spoke exclusively to NBC Charlotte about having the president's support.

"We just believe that there's a window of opportunity to see our nation move in the direction that will continue what's already been started," Harris said. "We believe that the president set forth an agenda that we're very supportive of.

"I think the president is certainly going to be a shot in the arm."

Tickets for the private luncheon start at $1,000 per head to get in the door. Donors can also pay up to $25,000 to mingle with Trump and have their picture taken with him during the event. Harris said he expects at least 300 people to attend the fundraiser.

Harris' opponent, Dan McCready, said he welcomes Trump's visit and still feels confident voters will turn the traditionally red district blue.

"I think people are ready for a different kind of leadership in DC," he said. "I believe in putting country before party."

And it should be noted that this race isn't the first time Mr. Trump has put his name behind a candidate. So, how strong is the so-called Trump Effect? Just this week, he encouraged Republican voters in Florida to back Ron DeSantis in his bid for the GOP nomination. DeSantis won the primary and will run for governor in November.

In Pennsylvania, Trump got behind Lou Barletta's bid for the Senate. He won. In South Carolina, the president's support was a factor in Gov. Henry McMaster's primary win. But every candidate Trump supported didn't win. Examples include Judge Roy Moore in Alabama. For now, Harris and Budd hope that Trump's support will be exactly what they need to get over the hump in their respective races.

The president's visit will also have a major impact on holiday travel and commuters in the Queen City Friday afternoon. NBC Charlotte has learned that some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus routes could be delayed, several roads will be closed for the presidential motorcade, and all flights in and out of Charlotte will be halted for the landing and takeoff of Air Force One.

All of this on top of an already hectic first day of Labor Day weekend.

"When you're talking about congestion especially when you're talking about driving, Friday is always the worst day," said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson.

