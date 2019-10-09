CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's election day for North Carolina's 9th District, a race that's catching national attention.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday morning to hopefully declare a winner in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.

It's a special election day because a voting fraud scandal last year forced election officials to conduct a re-do. Democrat Dan McCready will face off against Republican Dan Bishop, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party's Allen Smith.

Polls for today's election will open at 6:30 a.m. and will stay open until 7:30 p.m.

