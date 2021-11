Bald Head Island's public safety department said flames have hit multiple structures.

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — Fire crews in a coastal North Carolina town had to tackle a massive blaze late Saturday Night.

Bald Head Island's Department of Public Safety shared a Facebook post around 10 p.m. saying volunteers were working to douse the flames at Lighthouse Landing. Multiple structures were hit by the fire, and mutual aid was called in.

BHI Dept. of Public Safety is responding to a structure fire at Lighthouse Landing. Multiple structures are involved. ... Posted by Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety on Saturday, November 20, 2021