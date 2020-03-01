CONCORD, N.C. — A second teen has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old girl outside Concord Mills Mall last weekend.

According to the Concord Police Department, a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and felony riot. Police said the teen is an acquaintance of 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black who was arrested on New Year's Day on the same charges.

Police said the victim, 13-year-old Aveanna Propst was an eighth-grader at ACE Academy Public Charter School. She was scheduled to graduate this year from the school. ACE Academy opened to students for grief counseling Wednesday.

"I don't feel like myself," classmate Darius Freeman said, remembering his friend. "I just feel weak."

The family is planning a memorial service for the young girl. They are expecting a large attendance, and are holding the service at a Concord-area college campus.

"She's a very sweet girl," Freeman said. "She was really nice,"

