STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police said a man struck by a tree at an apartment complex has died.

Police responded to 501 Mulberry Street in Stateville Friday afternoon. Theodore Adams, 61, a resident at the apartment complex was getting out his car in the parking lot. He began to towards the apartment buildings when a 'very' large tree was blown down and struck Adams, killing him, police said.

Police said three other vehicles were also damaged in the parking lot.

If anyone has any information on this incident, Statesville Police Department asks you to call them at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1240.

