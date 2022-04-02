49ers Spring Game ends on last-second touchdown

QB Trexler Ivey scored as time expired to give the White team a 23-21 victory over Green

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will forever be dispute about the ending of Charlotte's annual Green vs. White Spring Game.

White team QB Trexler Ivey scored on a three-yard run as the clock expired to give his squad a 23-21 victory.

But the Green team's defense argued that Ivey never crossed the goal line.

In either case, it was an afternoon of solid work for the 49ers, who hope to return to a bowl game in 2022.

"Some really good things on both sides," coach Will Healy said. "We executed really well. Still too many penalties, but some big plays in crucial situations."

Chris Reynolds, returning for a sixth year at Charlotte, went 12-of-17 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown for the Green team.

James Foster got the start for the White team, throwing for a touchdown pass and 107 yards.

Briston Bennett, Wayne Jones and Geo Howard tallied interceptions and Bryan Wallace collected two sacks.

"It was a great crowd and a beautiful day," Healy said. "It went as well as we could possibly ask."

Charlotte began the 2021 season 4-2 but finished 5-7, and without a bowl invitation.

The 49ers went to the first bowl game in program history in 2019, playing in The Bahamas Bowl.