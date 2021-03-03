Charlotte Knights announce season delayed until May 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights have announced their season has been delayed by a month.
According to a news release, the team was informed Tuesday night by Major League Baseball that the Triple-A East season has been delayed until May 4.
"We will have more details soon on how that will impact our 2021 schedule and what that will mean for our fans and partners," The Knights said in a statement. "We appreciate the community’s support and look forward to welcoming Knights fans back to the ballpark in the near future.”