Charlotte FC captain indicates 'fractures' between players and fired coach

Miguel Ángel Ramírez was fired 14 matches into the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One week after Charlotte FC coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez was fired, the team's captain gave his perspective on why the move was made.

And he did not hold back.

"I think there was a little bit of players not really buying into what he's trying to achieve and it got them a little bit frustrated or insecure," defender Christian Fuchs said.

Ramírez was let go just 14 matches into the team's inaugural season, a curious move to outside observers.

But Fuchs indicated there was a strained relationship between Ramírez and his players.

"For me, it was overall disappointment in terms of him not being able to really connect with us," Fuchs said. "I think that was one of the main reasons."

An expansion side that has been slow to build its roster, Charlotte is one line below a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at 5-8-1, but Fuchs thinks they could be better.

Here's Fuchs on his perspective on the #CharlotteFC team dynamic before and after Ramirez firing. @ashstro and I will have more tonight at 5:45 and 6:20 on @wcnc https://t.co/I2vCTlt3vN pic.twitter.com/LlN3Oy3wcE — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 7, 2022

"(The team has) clearly underperformed," Fuchs said. "I think we have top players here."

On Tuesday, players returned from international break for a morning training session at Bank of America Stadium.

Fuchs felt that there was a sense of relief among teammates to be working under interim coach Christian Lattanzio, rather than Ramírez.

"If you go to work and you love to go there, that means that something is being done right," Fuchs said. "For most parts, it was not the easiest. There were certain fractures between us and the coaching staff."