Charlotte FC signs attacking midfielder known for incredible goal

21-year-old Riley McGree will help the team make its debut in 2022

Charlotte FC is excited about the signing of 21-year-old Australian midfielder Riley McGree.

"Riley is a young international player who has already proven to be an impressive goal scorer,” said Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta.

McGree will help the franchise make its MLS debut in 2022, and will spend this season on loan to Birmingham FC of the English Football League Championship.

The left-footed McGree has 26 goals in 89 matches and has made 71 starts.

He is most known for his "scorpion kick" while playing for the Newcastle Jets.

"We are building our team with young talent that matches the aggressive style of play, and intensity in the game, that our fans will love to watch."

I can't believe this goal from new @CharlotteMLS signee Riley McGree is real lolhttps://t.co/EU1PdVAzRK — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 5, 2020

McGree signs with Charlotte as a transfer from Adelaide United of Australia's A-League, and captained Australia's U23 side.

“Riley has a unique profile for a midfielder,” says Charlotte FC Director of Scouting Thomas Schaling. “The goal scoring ability in his game is obvious."

Charlotte FC signed its first player, midfielder Sergio Ruiz in July.