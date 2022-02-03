Charlotte FC's top player ready to play in team's first home match

Karol Świderski missed the team's first game due to visa issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karol Świderski returned to Charlotte an hour before Charlotte FC's first-ever match.

But it was already too late.

The team was in Washington, and lost to DC United, 3-0 without him.

Świderski had been dealing with an issue getting his visa in his native Poland.

But the 25-year-old striker has returned stateside and will play in this Saturday's match against the LA Galaxy.

The contest will be Charlotte FC's first at Bank of America Stadium and is expected to draw a record MLS crowd, potentially as many as 75,000 fans.

Świderski said watching the first match on TV was hard, but he's excited for the first home match.

#CharlotteFC striker and lone DP Karol Świderski is back in Charlotte, has his visa, and will play Saturday night. @wcnc #mls pic.twitter.com/pxnzLYCW66 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 2, 2022

"I've never played with 70 or 75,000 people," Świderski. "This will be an unbelievable feeling for sure."

Many expect Świderski to be a top goal-scoring option for the club.

He is the team's only Designated Player. Each team in MLS is allowed three DP's, which can be paid more than the maximum salary.

