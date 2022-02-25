Charlotte FC preparing for inaugural match after years of anticipation

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was awarded the team in December of 2019, and COVID-19 delayed their debut by one season.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Supporters of Charlotte Football Club made their way to the nation's capital on Friday, ready to cheer on the MLS franchise after years of anticipation.

Charlotte FC will play its inaugural match on Saturday at 6 p.m. against D.C. United.

Charlotte may not have the most talented team in the league in year one, but their supporters hope their spirit rubs off on the club.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was awarded the team in December of 2019, and COVID-19 delayed their debut by one season.

They are coached by Miguel Ramirez, who will bring an attacking, possession-style game model unusual for the league.

Charlotte FC only has one "Designated Player," a member of the team that can be paid more than the maximum salary.

That would be striker Karol Swiderski. But Swiderski is questionable to play as he deals with a visa/passport issue through his home country, Poland.

A league source told WCNC Charlotte that it was "trending toward unlikely" that Swiderski would play in Saturday's match.

Knowing his team lacks top-line talent, Ramirez is hopeful is measuring his expectations in terms of wins and losses.

Charlotte will play its first home match on March 5 at Bank of America Stadium. A league-record crowd of 75,000 supporters is expected.

As of Friday, 70,000 tickets had been sold.

