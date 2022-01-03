Charlotte native says it will be 'surreal' to play in Charlotte FC home debut

Major League Soccer officials expect 74,000 fans to attend Charlotte FC's home debut against L.A. Galaxy, setting a new league record.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte soccer fan will have a unique view of Charlotte FC's first-ever home match in front of over 70,000 spectators at Bank of America Stadium.

He'll be playing.

Defender Jaylin Lindsey grew up in Charlotte before leaving as a teenager to pursue his professional career.

After several years with Sporting KC, Lindsey is back home, playing for Charlotte FC. The 21-year-old started the team's inaugural match, a 3-0 loss to D.C. United. A league-record crowd of at least 74,000 is expected at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night as Charlotte FC hosts L.A. Galaxy.

The MLS record for any match is 73,019. The largest regular season crowd in league history is 72,584.

"I'm sure it's going to be really loud," Lindsey said. "It's going to be one of the most memorable moments of my lifetime."

Lindsey said he's getting a lot of ticket requests.

"Knowing that I'll have my parents in the stands, and friends and family around the city are going to be at the game ... It's going to be a surreal moment," Lindsey said.

#CharlotteFC defender and Charlotte native Jaylin Lindsey says walking out to 75,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night will be one of the best moments of his life. @wcnc I #mls pic.twitter.com/HXyj3KO7z4 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 1, 2022

So far, the team has sold over 70,000 tickets to the game. A Charlotte FC spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte the organization "feels very good" that it will reach its goal of 74,000 fans.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.