Hornets square off against the Hawks in play-in game

Charlotte ended the regular season with 43 wins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will square off against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament.

Charlotte enters the game 43-39 on the year and 10th in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta holds the same record but is one seed ahead of the Hornets.

Below is a breakdown of what to expect from the game:

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE

Hawks -4.5; over/under is 236.5

PLAY-IN GAME

The Hawks and Hornets square off with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE

The Atlanta Hawks host the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner moves on in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Hawks are 26-26 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has a 7-3 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 27-25 against conference opponents. Charlotte is fourth in the NBA scoring 115.3 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS

Trae Young is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 21.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 118.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES

Hawks: Lou Williams: day to day (back), Chaundee Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

Hornets: Nick Richards: day to day (hand), Gordon Hayward: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

