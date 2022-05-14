x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Checkers drop Game 3, can clinch with win at home Monday

Charlotte lost to Bridgeport, 3-2 on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers dropped Game 3 of their division semifinal series against Bridgeport on Saturday.

The Checkers still own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Charlotte will host Game 4 on Monday night at Bojangles Coliseum with a chance to advance.

Aleksi Heponiemi scored the first goal of the game, giving Charlotte a 1-0 advantage in the second period.

But Chris Terry soon answered for the Islanders, who scored twice more for a 3-2 win.

“It was a playoff game and we came up on the short end of the stick," Checkers coach Geordie Kinnear said. "It was a good hockey game. We made two mistakes that we don’t like, and they made no mistakes on their opportunities.”

Game 4 is Monday at 7 p.m.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hornets fan group hopes to enhance game-day experience