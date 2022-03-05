Checkers come back to take postseason opener

Charlotte beats Bridgeport, 3-2 in Game 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Perhaps they were a bit rusty with the long layoff, but whatever it was, the Charlotte Checkers shook it off for a Game 1 victory to open the postseason against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Receiving a first-round bye due to their division-winning regular season, Charlotte had not played since April 23.

But down 2-0 early, Alexander True tallied a pair of goals to tie the game.

"We’ll take the win," coach Geordie Kinnear said. "It wasn’t a great start but we’ve had a long layoff and I thought guys got better as the game wore on, and we have to continue to get better."

Then defenseman Gustaf Olofsson, who owns just two regular-season goals, scored with 3:20 remaining in the contest to complete a 3-2, come-from-behind victory.

Game 2 will be played in Bridgeport on Thursday night.

Charlotte is guaranteed at least one home game in the best-of-five series and will host the Islanders on Saturday.

True scores twice, Olofsson nets late winner as Checkers earn comeback win in Game 1



RECAP: https://t.co/2iJg5uVaPL pic.twitter.com/FXPtJWVNl8 — y - Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) May 11, 2022

The Checkers would also host Games 4 and 5 next week if necessary.

Tickets are available here.

Contact Nick Carboni at ncarboni@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.