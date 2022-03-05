Checkers prepare, and rest, for playoff push

Charlotte will begin its defense of the Calder Cup next week

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers are trying to make the most of their down time.

By way of their regular-season finish, the team has a first-round playoff bye.

The Checkers did not play during the one-week extension of the AHL's regular season to make up for COVID postponements, and closed its campaign on April 23.

Now they won't play until early next week.

But they haven't exactly been relaxing.

"I can tell you practice has been more intense," coach Geordie Kinnear said, "more competitive with each and every day as it gets closer and closer."

Charlotte will play the lowest remaining Atlantic Division seed (Hershey, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton or Bridgeport early next week.

. @CheckersHockey interviews before playoffs. Charlotte has a bye this round and won’t play until next week after finishing the regular season on April 23.



A 16-3-3 close out to the campaign pic.twitter.com/fGjBeYwL56 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 3, 2022

The playoff format has Charlotte starting the best-of-five series on the road for two games, then coming home for three if necessary.

Their first home playoff game is guaranteed to be Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. and tickets are available.

Charlotte, the division champions, has now qualified for the playoffs for the fourth-straight season.

And they're still the defending Calder Cup champions, as the last team to hoist the trophy back in 2019.

But right now, there's no rest for the well-rested.