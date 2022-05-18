x
Driver becomes "student for a day" at NASCAR Technical Institute

Harrison Burton learns from students and instructors
Credit: NASCAR Technical Institute
NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton spends time as a "Student for a Day" at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, NC

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Harrison Burton became a "student for a day" at the NASCAR Technical Institute on Wednesday morning.

Burton, who is currently 28th in the Cup Series standings, stopped by the Mooresville facility to learn about the school's Ford FACT program, which is an advanced training program for automotive technicians.

Burton, who drives the No. 21 car for Wood Brothers Racing Ford, learned about the training and technology from the program's students and instructions.

The day was part of a Ford initiative to help the company recruit more certified automotive technicians.

NASCAR Technical Institute also trains future engineers and pit crew drivers that ultimately enter the sport.

Four of five graduates find employment within a year, according to the school.

NASCAR moves to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the All-Star race.

The Coca-Cola 600 is May 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

