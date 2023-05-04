Fan guide: 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The world's premier golfers will hit the links at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club for the Wells Fargo Championship. Here's what you need to know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wells Fargo Championship is just around the corner, bringing some of the world's best golfers to Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club for the prestigious tournament.

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship events tee off on Monday, May 1, with the Brighthouse Financial Pro-Am. The first round of the tournament begins on May 4.

The Wells Fargo Championship has been held at Quail Hollow Club every year but two since its inception in 2003. Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington hosted the event in 2017 due to Quail Hollow having the PGA Championship, while TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland played host to the tournament last year while Quail Hollow hosted the Presidents Cup.

When is the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship?

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow runs from Monday, May 1, through Sunday, May 4. The actual tournament begins Thursday, May 4, and runs through Sunday.

As is standard protocol with all PGA events, the field will be cut to 70 players after two rounds. Any player ranked 71st or worst will be cut from the tournament and will not compete in the last two rounds.

What is the Pro-Am?

A pro-am (pro-amateur for those who don't follow golf) is a friendly tournament where fans can pay to team up with a PGA pro for a round of 18 holes at Quail Hollow. Monday's Pro-Am will feature 28 teams made up of one PGA pro and four amateurs. This event is always a fan favorite and usually includes some Charlotte-area celebrities, such as Panthers and Hornets players, NASCAR drivers and other public figures.

A second Pro-Am on Wednesday will feature 52 teams made up of two PGA pros and three amateurs.

Where is the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship?

As has been the case every year but two since 2003, Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club will host the Wells Fargo Championship.

Quail Hollow Club is located at 3700 Gleneagles Road in Charlotte. Gleneagles Road connects Park Road and Carmel Road in south Charlotte and is located about a quarter-mile north of South Mecklenburg High School.

How to buy tickets for the Wells Fargo Championship

Golf fans have a variety of ticket options for the Wells Fargo Championship. From single-day tickets to full tournament packages and VIP hospitality events and Pro-Am tournaments, there's no shortage of entertainment options at Quail Hollow.

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. If you'd prefer to buy your tickets in person, tickets are available at the Quail Hollow ticket office. IMPORTANT: Parking is not included with tickets to the tournament itself. Keep reading to learn more about parking and shuttle service.

Wells Fargo Championship ticket prices

Weekly grounds ticket: $150 — This includes access to the Quail Hollow Club grounds all seven days. Fans will save $120 by purchasing a weekly ticket over seven single-day passes.

Practice pack: $50 — If you're not a huge fan but want to see what all the fuss is about, this might be the best deal. You'll have access to Quail Hollow for three days. As an added bonus, you can take cameras on practice days, as they aren't permitted during tournament play.

Daily tickets: $80 — You will have full access to the grounds for a specific day during the tournament.

Good any-day ticket: $90 — If you want to go but aren't sure what day will work, this is a great, flexible option. This ticket is good for any day from Thursday through Sunday.

Kids: Free — All kids 15 and under will be admitted for free with a paid adult. Ticketholders will be limited to one child per adult.

Parking info

Three are three authorized parking lots for the Wells Fargo Championship. They are at SouthPark Mall, Carowinds and Ballantyne Corporate Park. All three of these lots will provide shuttle service to and from Quail Hollow Club. Shuttle service will run from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on designated days.

Parking prices by lot

Carowinds: $12.50 (only available Wednesday through Friday)

SouthPark Mall: $22.50 (complimentary Monday and Tuesday)

Ballantyne Corporate Park: $12.50 (Saturday and Sunday only)

Handicap parking will be available for guests who apply for a permit. Handicap lots will be located at Forest Hill Church and Quail Hollow Middle School. Click here for more information, including applications.

Quail Hollow ticketholders can also catch a shuttle from the Sharon Road West light rail station for free. Shuttles will drop off and pick up guests at the main tournament entrance.

