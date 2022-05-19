Julius Chambers High School to forfeit 2021-22 football season over ineligible player

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Chambers High School will forfeit its entire 2021-22 football games for playing an ineligible player.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Julius Chambers High School will forfeit its 2021-22 football season due to having an ineligible player, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Thursday.

Chambers is the third CMS school to be penalized for having an ineligible player, following investigations at West Charlotte and Myers Park. All three teams were required to forfeit their seasons and return any money earned from playoff games, as well as pay a $250 fine.

Myers Park was the first Charlotte school to be penalized after an investigation revealed fraudulent documents were used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility. Principal Robert Folk said the school was made aware of the documents in January and launched the investigation before self-reporting to the state athletic association.

"It is my intention to lead with integrity and not deception. I will say the same about the athletic programs of Myers Park High School," Folk closed in his letter. "The result of the NCHSAA ruling is disappointing for our players, coaches and certainly our Myers Park school community. We will maintain our integrity as a school and will always do what is ethical and fair."

Former Myers Park coach Curtis Fuller left the school for a new job in Texas in March. In a statement, Fuller said his departure from Myers Park was not related to the investigation.

