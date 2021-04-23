Parents have been pushing for more families to attend games since CMS resumed sports this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More fans will be allowed at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sporting events, including playoff football games, as the district eased its COVID-19 restrictions.

It's a new equation for CMS and spring sports as North Carolina reports fewer cases of COVID-19, more vaccinations and loosened guidelines from Gov. Roy Cooper.

"It's going to feel a lot more like a football game on a Friday night," said one CMS coach.

The district made the announcement this week, basically saying it will expand attendance to 30% capacity for both indoor and outdoor venues. This allows more fans with room for social distancing. Face masks will be required at all events.

Parents have been pushing for anything that allows for a sense of normalcy since the pandemic began.

"We are looking for the ability for parents, grandparents, siblings to be able to come out and watch the kids," said Meagen O'Connell, who launched a petition in February to allow fans at games.

