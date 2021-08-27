NASCAR will finally give Wendell Scott's family the trophy from his 1963 win

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott won at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1963 but never received the trophy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 50 years after Wendell Scott became the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR's top series, his family will finally receive the trophy.

Scott, who was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, won the Jacksonville 200 at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1963. Scott wasn't credited with the win until later and he never got the trophy. Scott's family will receive a trophy commemorating the historic win before Saturday's Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Scott's family has been asking NASCAR for the trophy since at least 2018, when they wrote a letter to former CEO Brian France asking for a ceremony. Scott's family received a makeshift trophy in 2010, 20 years after his death, but the event didn't involve NASCAR.

He remains the only Black driver to win a race in NASCAR's premier series.

Nearly 60 years later, the family of Wendell Scott will receive his trophy from the 1963 Jacksonville 200 this weekend at #Daytona. https://t.co/TWZsUlpsZa@wcnc @WendellScott_34 #NASCAR — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 27, 2021

Saturday's trophy presentation will occur one day before what would've been Scott's 100th birthday.

The Coke Zero 400 can be seen at 7 p.m. Saturday on WCNC Charlotte.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts