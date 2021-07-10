'We're back' | Speed Street festival returns to Uptown

COVID-19 had postponed the festival for the last two and a half years, but Thursday it made its return.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Start your engines NASCAR fans, the Speed Street and 600 Festival have returned to Uptown Charlotte.

COVID-19 had postponed the festival for the last two and a half years, but Thursday it made its return.

“After two and a half years we’re back," Jay Howard, Executive Director of the 600 festival said.

“Way more accessible, you can come and one-stop-shop all the things we have to offer,” he said.

The festival is free, family-friendly, and just like in years past, there will be vendor displays, food trucks, kid’s activities, yoga and plenty of racing-related fun.

The festival begins each day Thurs. – Sun. at 12:00 p.m.

“With three nights of super entertainment,” Howard said, adding that three of the artists scheduled to play this year, including Cassidy Pope, Collective Soul and Chris Lane, were the same ones scheduled a year and a half ago.

“They’ve hung in there with us and held the date and said, ‘whenever you figure out when your event is, we’re there.’ And I just think that’s another example of people coming together and just wanting to have fun,” he said.

The entertainment scheduled includes:

Thursday:

7:00 p.m. Special guest appearances.

8:15 p.m.: Ray Singleton, a singer, songwriter, musician and rapper will be taking the stage.

9:30 p.m.: The Hamiltones

Friday:

12 p.m. Habitual Roots Yoga

5:30 p.m.: Sophie Miller

7:00 p.m.: Collective Soul, BTE and Tonic.

Saturday:

12:00 p.m. Habitual Roots Yoga

1:30 p.m.: Amy Taylor

3:00 p.m.: Unknown Artist Band

5:30 p.m. Palmetto Drive

6:45 p.m.: Christina Taylor

8:15 p.m. Country music star Chris Lane with guest Cassidy Pope.

Thursday evening, race fans will also have the chance to see NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Wallace will be taking the stage on a diversity panel, where the panel is expected to discuss the growth of diversity in racing.

This weekend’s festival also coincides with The NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400.

