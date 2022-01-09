NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will feature NC A&T, NCCU logos on his car at Darlington

The teams visited the 23XI race shop ahead of Saturday's Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Players from North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central University got the chance to check out 23XI Racing in Mooresville on Thursday.

The teams will meet in the Duke's Mayo Classic, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at Bank of America Stadium for the 100th anniversary of their rivalry game.

Team members got the chance to learn about how the racing industry works, and meet Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace.

"Giving them some insight on what it's like for us," Wallace said. "Who knows? Whenever they finish up with their football career they could be in here working on cars, pitting cars, owning a race team, who knows?"

The teams also found out they'd be represented by Wallace at this Sunday's race at Darlington.

Both the Aggies and Eagles logos will be displayed on Wallace's No. 45 Toyota.

Bubba Wallace will represent @NCCU_Football and @ncatsuaggies on his car this weekend at Darlington. The teams play in the 100th anniversary of them rivalry Saturday in Charlotte in the @DukesMayoBowl



Wallace meeting with teams at @23XIRacing tonight.@wcnc I #HBCU I #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/huvXgg4RkA — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 1, 2022

The players got an up-close look at the decals on Thursday night.

"It feels great," Aggies linebacker Jacob Roberts said. "Having A&T on a national stage like this and having us being out there like that, it feels great. It's great for HBCU football."

Eagles coach Trei Oliver had to do a double-take, seeing his team's logo on Wallace's ride.

"Man, that's crazy! We're on Bubba Wallace's car," Oliver said. "We're going to help Bubba get around that track and lead him to victory. For our brand to be on Bubba Wallace's car, for the whole nation to see, it's unbelievable."

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.