Hornets head into All-Star break with a win

Hornets

Terry Rozier was instrumental in helping the Hornets pull away in the third quarter.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, gets fouled by Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Terry Rozier scored 31 points and Gordon Hayward added 23 as the Charlotte Hornets headed into the All-Star break with a 135-102 win over the skidding Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Rozier was instrumental in helping the Hornets pull away in the third quarter. He hit three 3-pointers in a span of 1:29, the last of which pushed the lead to 79-65. 

Yet another 3 from Rozier capped an 18-0 run that made it 89-65. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota, while Ricky Rubio finished with 20 points and nine assists. 

The Timberwolves have lost nine in a row and 13 of 14. They are 0-5 since Chris Finch replaced Ryan Saunders as coach.

