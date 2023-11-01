LaMelo Ball discusses his new tattoos

Hornets star LaMelo Ball added several new tattoos this offseason. Here's what they mean and why Ball had them done.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone who's followed LaMelo Ball's career with the Charlotte Hornets knows the former first-round draft pick isn't exactly subtle.

From his bright (and we mean bright) Lamborghini to his fashion, Ball isn't afraid to showcase his personality with his appearance. That includes his numerous tattoos that all have a special meaning to Ball.

On the most recent episode of the Hornets' "Tattoo Talk," Ball discussed some of his newest ink and the inspiration behind the designs.

On his right wrist, Ball has "1-1-1," which features his favorite number, 1. That's also his jersey number. And if he's reheating leftover pizza, you can bet there's going to be a 1 involved.

"Every time I got a meal, like a pizza or something that's been cold that I can heat up, it's 1:11," Ball said.

Ball also has flames on his right wrist, which he says has to do with being a Leo. His right hand also features the logo of LaFrancé , Ball's designer fashion line.

Ball has a UFO on his left hand and wrist. It features a number 1 beaming down on the words, "Not from here." All of Ball's tattoos were done by celebrity tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco.

"The alien-type thing with the 1 right there beaming down," Ball said. "I'm not from here."

And yeah, some of them hurt. Ball said any tattoo where there's a bone close to the skin, like the butterflies near his knuckles, "make it "feel funny."

