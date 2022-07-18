LaMelo Ball changing jersey number for 2022-23 season

Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball will change his jersey to No. 1 beginning with the 2022-23 NBA season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is changing his jersey number for the 2022-23 season, switching to No. 1.

Ball has worn No. 2 since being drafted by the Hornets with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He previously tried to switch to No. 1 when Malik Monk left the Hornets but it was after the deadline to change numbers.

Ball made it clear to reporters he planned to switch numbers during exit interviews at the end of last season.

"I ain't supposed to wear 2 ever again in my life," Ball said. "I promise you. If I see a 2, I don't know what I'm going to do."

“I ain’t supposed to wear No. 2 ever again in my life. I promise you. If I see a No. 2 I don’t know what I’m going to do.”@MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/lVPfmU9afY — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) July 18, 2022

Ball later explained that wearing No. 2 made it feel like he was a different person on the floor.

"It don't feel like you're playing for real," he said. "I don't know who this is, I don't know who No. 2 is, I only know my brother, that's it."

Ball has two years remaining on his rookie contract with Charlotte.

