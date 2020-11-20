LaMelo Ball begins Hornets career, snags Cook Out

Charlotte's first-round pick made sure to try the Southern fast-food chain upon his arrival to the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Point guard LaMelo Ball wasted no time endearing himself to the Charlotte Hornets fanbase, telling the media he spent his first night in the Queen City eating Cook Out for dinner.

The Hornets introduced the 19-year-old in a socially-distanced, outdoor news conference at Spectrum Center in Uptown on Friday afternoon.

In case you were curious about what the 6-foot-7, 181-pound baller ate, he said he had a chicken sandwich with secret sauce and Cajun fries.

"Cajun fries were good though," Ball mentioned. "I'm not going to lie to you."

Ball was selected Nov. 3 overall by Charlotte during the NBA Draft on Wednesday and immediately, the selection brought some buzz to Buzz City.

He played professionally overseas in Australia last season and has the ability to make highlight-reel passes.

"I think since I started playing, ever since I was passing," Ball said, "Seeing different passes [gave me the confidence to make those passes]."

The younger brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball, LaMelo has "elite size and vision" according to a scouting report on nba.com.

The 19-year-old is a well-known name, not only because of his brother, but also his father, media personality Lavar Ball. LaMelo has 5.7M Instagram followers and was part of the family's Facebook reality show.

Ball's father, LaVar Ball spent the 1995 NFL season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Charlotte also introduced its second-round picks: centers Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards, as well as guard Grant Riller.