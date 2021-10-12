Woman fends off, shoots at man during sexual assault in Rock Hill, police say

The woman was able to fend off her attacker, shooting at him until he fled, running toward Celanese Road, police said.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman defended herself against a man who sexually assaulted her, shooting at him multiple times as he fled the scene, Rock Hill police confirm.

Officers initially responded to a shots fired call around 9:47 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 along Automall Parkway in Rock Hill, police said.

The woman described the attacker as a black man, wearing light blue skinny jeans and a dark blue hoodie with white letters, police said. No other description was provided.

