Panthers re-sign veteran offensive lineman

Cam Erving, a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, will be back with Carolina in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with offensive tackle Cam Erving Tuesday, keeping a core piece of the offensive line on the roster for the 2023 season.

Erving, who was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, has started 56 games during his career. He was traded to Kansas City in 2017 for a fifth-round pick after suffering a calf injury during training camp.

Erving joined the Panthers in 2021 on a two-year contract. He played in 11 games last season and served as a mentor to first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu, who was drafted to replace him.

The Panthers used the 30-year-old as a rotational player last season. Carolina brought back its entire starting offensive line from last season, keeping the core group intact through at least the 2024 season. Returning starters include Bradley Bozeman, Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett and Taylor Moton.

Carolina drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, making the Heisman Trophy winner the face of the franchise moving forward.

