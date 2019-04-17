CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get those Panthers jerseys out, football season will be here before you know it.
The Carolina Panthers already announced their 2019 preseason schedule, and the regular season schedule was announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- WEEK 1: SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 8
Panthers vs. Rams
- WEEK 2
Panthers vs. Tampa Bay
- WEEK 3
Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals
- WEEK 4
Panthers @ Houston Texans
- WEEK 5
Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- WEEK 6
Panthers vs. Tampa Bay in London
- WEEK 8
Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers
- WEEK 9
Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans
- WEEK 10
Panthers @ Green Bay Packers
- WEEK 11
Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- WEEK 12
Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
- WEEK 13
Panthers vs. Washington Redskins
- WEEK 14
Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
- WEEK 15
Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks
- WEEK 16
Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts
- WEEK 17
Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
In the preseason, the Panthers will be playing the Bears in Chicago sometime between August 8 and 12. Between August 15 and 19, the Panthers will play the Bills in Charlotte. Between August 22 and 25, they'll square off against the Patriots at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Then on August 29, the Panthers are scheduled to play the Steelers in Charlotte.
The specific dates and times will be announced later for the first three preseason games.
Earlier Wednesday, the NFL announced the dates for 2019 international games. Panthers are playing NFC South rival Tampa Bay in Week 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium on October 13.
