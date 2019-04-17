CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get those Panthers jerseys out, football season will be here before you know it.

The Carolina Panthers already announced their 2019 preseason schedule, and the regular season schedule was announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

WEEK 1: SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 8

Panthers vs. Rams

Panthers vs. Tampa Bay

Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals

Panthers @ Houston Texans

Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Panthers vs. Tampa Bay in London

Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers

Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans

Panthers @ Green Bay Packers

Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

Panthers vs. Washington Redskins

Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts

Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

In the preseason, the Panthers will be playing the Bears in Chicago sometime between August 8 and 12. Between August 15 and 19, the Panthers will play the Bills in Charlotte. Between August 22 and 25, they'll square off against the Patriots at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Then on August 29, the Panthers are scheduled to play the Steelers in Charlotte.

The specific dates and times will be announced later for the first three preseason games.

Earlier Wednesday, the NFL announced the dates for 2019 international games. Panthers are playing NFC South rival Tampa Bay in Week 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium on October 13.

