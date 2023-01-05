Panthers pick up Brown's option, keeping him on team through 2024

The Carolina Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option in Derrick Brown’s contract, keeping the defensive lineman with the team through the 2024 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option in defensive lineman Derrick Brown’s contract, keeping him with the team through the 2024 season.

The deal will pay Brown $11.66 million for the 2024 season.

The Panthers didn't pick up the fifth-year option in cornerback C.J. Henderson’s contract.

Brown was the team’s first-round pick in 2020 and will be moving to defensive end in the new 3-4 defensive scheme after recording 67 tackles, batting down seven passes and recording an interception in a breakout season in 2022. He was the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last year.

Henderson was a first-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2020 who was acquired in a 2021 trade that sent a third-round pick and tight end Dan Arnold to the Jaguars. Henderson has struggled at times in coverage, but remains under contract for 2023.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.