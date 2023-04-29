Panthers pick NC State guard Chandler Zavala in fourth round of NFL Draft

Zavala was a teammate of the Panthers' starting left tackle and fellow N.C. State alum Ikem Ekwonu in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers used the very first pick of the season to bring quarterback Bryce Young to the Queen City.

The Panthers started off day three of the NFL Draft selecting a player not so far from home.

The team is adding depth along the offensive line, picking N.C. State offensive guard Chandler Zavala from with the 114th pick in the fourth round.

Staying in the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/oX5LWoX6p9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 29, 2023

The Panthers said Zavala will help fill an area of need, as both Panthers' starting guards, Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett, sustained injuries in the final game of last season.

Zavala was a teammate of the Panthers' starting left tackle and fellow N.C. State alum Ikem Ekwonu in 2021. Ekwonu was the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The Panthers selected wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from Ole Miss with the 39th pick on Friday.



Born and raised in Mississippi, Mingo courted offers to play at Georgia and Auburn as well before deciding to stay in the Magnolia State. As a freshman ins 2019, he started all 12 of Ole mIss's games, finishing the season with 12 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown. He caught 27 passes the next year for 379 yards.

