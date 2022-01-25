Charlotte Checkers sign Raleigh native

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers announced Monday that they have signed goaltender Billy Christopoulos to a professional tryout contract.
The Checkers also announced that the team has released goaltender Devan Dubnyk from his professional tryout contract.
Christopoulos, a native of Raleigh who played youth hockey with the Jr. Hurricanes organization, owns a 13-2-2 record, 2.45 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 17 games for the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye this season. He currently ranks second in the ECHL in wins and earned the league’s most recent Goaltender of the Month honors after going 5-0-2 with a 1.79 GAA and .946 SV% in December.
Dubnyk, an NHL veteran who first joined the Checkers on Dec. 7, posted a 2-2-0 record, 3.55 GAA and .869 save percentage in four games played.
