Charlotte Checkers sign Raleigh native

The Checkers also announced that the team has released goaltender Devan Dubnyk from his professional tryout contract.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers announced Monday that they have signed goaltender Billy Christopoulos to a professional tryout contract.

The Checkers also announced that the team has released goaltender Devan Dubnyk from his professional tryout contract.

Raleigh native Billy Christopoulos (@Christop_35) came to the @CheckersHockey on a tryout contract this week, started Wednesday and had 26 saves and the win.



He's also active-duty Air Force, stationed at Seymour Johnson AFB in the summers as an Acquisitions Officer. pic.twitter.com/2m42GTT5zQ — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 22, 2022

Christopoulos, a native of Raleigh who played youth hockey with the Jr. Hurricanes organization, owns a 13-2-2 record, 2.45 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 17 games for the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye this season. He currently ranks second in the ECHL in wins and earned the league’s most recent Goaltender of the Month honors after going 5-0-2 with a 1.79 GAA and .946 SV% in December.

Dubnyk, an NHL veteran who first joined the Checkers on Dec. 7, posted a 2-2-0 record, 3.55 GAA and .869 save percentage in four games played.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.