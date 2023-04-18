Charlotte Checkers to host outdoor hockey game at Truist Field

“Truist Field is the perfect venue for us to host this event, and our entire organization is looking forward to this historic occasion.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers and Charlotte Knights announced Tuesday that the Checkers will host an outdoor hockey game at Truist Field in Uptown.

The Queen City Winter Classic will be played against the Rochester Americans and will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.



According to a news release, the event will mark the first time the Checkers have participated in an outdoor game as well as the first professional outdoor hockey game in the City of Charlotte. To date, there have been 11 outdoor games in American Hockey League history, including two at minor-league baseball stadiums.

Tickets for the Queen City Winter Classic will go on sale at a date to be determined. Season Ticket Holders for both the Checkers and the Knights will have priority access and will receive information from their clubs as soon as it is available. Members of the general public can sign up now to receive information alerts by visiting either charlottecheckers.com or charlotteknights.com.



“We are thrilled that this partnership with the Knights has allowed us to bring an outdoor game to Charlotte,” Checkers Chief Operating Officer Tera Black said. “Truist Field is the perfect venue for us to host this event, and our entire organization is looking forward to this historic occasion.”

“We’re very happy to bring the Queen City Winter Classic to Charlotte,” said Checkers Owner/CEO Michael Kahn. “Every hockey team hopes to be part of an outdoor game at some point, and being able to host this historic event in Charlotte at a great venue like Truist Field is something we’re very excited about.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to host the first-ever outdoor professional AHL hockey game in the Southeast with the Charlotte Checkers taking on the Rochester Americans,” stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. “This game will be a wonderful addition to our Light the Knights Festival this winter.”

