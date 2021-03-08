Providence Day School coach reflects on coaching an Olympian

Anna Cockrell's coach chats with Charlotte Today about the path the Olympian has taken to the international stage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world is watching what happens at the Tokyo Olympics as athletes from all over compete for international glory. Some of those athletes just so happen to have roots in the Charlotte area.

One of them is track star Anna Cockrell, who's slated to run in the finals for the 400-meter hurdles. Before she ran under the spotlight, however, Cockrell was coached along the way, improving and perfecting her skill in the event. Among the coaches that got her to where she is was Carol Lawrence at Providence Day School.

Lawrence coached Cockrell, a 2016 graduate, in high school, and she described Cockrell as someone who puts in the work always to get better. Lawrence knows the road to Olympic gold is tough, but she told Eugene Robinson on Charlotte Today that work has paid off.

"Anything can happen. Anything can happen. And I know she's so determined," said Lawrence. "That, I mean, it's going to be a hard hill to climb, let's face it. But if anyone can go ahead and sustain, Anna will do it, so I'm hoping that she can make the top three."

Cockrell has previously discussed the difficult path to the Olympics, and credited Lawrence with getting her to where she is today. A graduate of the University of Southern California, she addressed her own struggles with depression at her commencement in 2019, and has been open about the journey.