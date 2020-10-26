Panthers player released after being spotted at crowded restaurant with no mask

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just days after being spotted at a crowded restaurant with no mask, Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Hawkins has been released by the team.
Hawkins was seen dancing in a crowded space at Nikko Japanese Restaurant, with no mask, on the establishment's Instagram account.
He was released by the team Monday morning.
Hawkins had not played in a regular-season game since 2018.
Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule did not provide specifics.
"I would just say we thought it was in the best interest of the team," he said.
Carolina has placed four players on the COVID-19 list in the last week and a half.