Panthers player released after being spotted at crowded restaurant with no mask

Hawkins was a member of Carolina's practice squad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just days after being spotted at a crowded restaurant with no mask, Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Hawkins has been released by the team.

Hawkins was seen dancing in a crowded space at Nikko Japanese Restaurant, with no mask, on the establishment's Instagram account.

He was released by the team Monday morning.

Hawkins had not played in a regular-season game since 2018.

Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule did not provide specifics.

"I would just say we thought it was in the best interest of the team," he said.