Panthers send large contingent to scout QB prospect Trey Lance

Carolina's coach, general manager and offensive coordinator all flew to Fargo, N.D., on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — Especially during a pandemic, with restrictions and limitations on visits to prospects at Pro Days, it was telling that three top members of the Carolina Panthers staff flew to Fargo on Friday.

Head Coach Matt Rhule, General Manager Scott Fitterer and offensive coordinator Joe Brady all saw North Dakota State QB Trey Lance up close at the Bisons pro day.

Carolina holds the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Lance is widely regarded to be among the top four prospects at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Lance only played one game last fall because most of the Bisons schedule was moved to the spring.

Some video of the #Panthers contingent in Fargo to watch Trey Lance's Pro Day at NDSU. Pretty significant that they brough HC Matt Rhule, GM Scott Fitterer and OC Joe Brady when you have to be pretty picky about which Pro Days to attend.



Hear from Lance at 6:15 on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/youkIrrq3h — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 12, 2021

But in 2019, Lance threw for 28 touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Lance said he feels ready to start in the NFL.