Panthers send large contingent to scout QB prospect Trey Lance

FARGO, N.D. — Especially during a pandemic, with restrictions and limitations on visits to prospects at Pro Days, it was telling that three top members of the Carolina Panthers staff flew to Fargo on Friday.
Head Coach Matt Rhule, General Manager Scott Fitterer and offensive coordinator Joe Brady all saw North Dakota State QB Trey Lance up close at the Bisons pro day.
Carolina holds the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Lance is widely regarded to be among the top four prospects at his position.
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Lance only played one game last fall because most of the Bisons schedule was moved to the spring.
But in 2019, Lance threw for 28 touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
Lance said he feels ready to start in the NFL.
"Whatever organization I go to, they know I'm going to be as ready as I am Week 1 to go," said Lance. "I'm a competitor first and foremost so I'm going to compete for that spot regardless of where I'm at or where the situation is. So I feel confident of regardless of where I go, I'll be ready to go."