Queens University athletics will move to Division 1

The Royals have accepted an invitation to join the ASUN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University is making the jump to Division 1 athletics.

The school announced on Friday that it has accepted an invitation to join the ASUN Conference, with a four-year transition period beginning on July 1.

The school's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to make the move after "months of exploration and significant input from the university community."

It is unclear which sports will make the move first, but the school and the ASUN will speak to the media on Tuesday.

"This move to Division 1 will allow our student athletes to compete and showcase their talents at the highest level," chairman of the Board of Trustees Jeff Brown said.

Queens fields 30 men's and women's athletics teams but does not have football.

The ASUN, headquartered in Atlanta and formerly named Atlantic Sun, has 14 member institutions and the Royals will be the league's only athletics program in North Carolina.

