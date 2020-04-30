CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 2010 – a young Rory McIlroy won his first PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow. In 2015, he was the Number One player in the world, and played like it.

McIlroy breaking several records during a sunny and warm week. His Sunday round was simply dominant.

He an 11-under-par 61 to break his own course record for 18 holes, and ran away from the pack.

McIlroy's records included the 72-hole tournament scoring record, which he beat by five strokes, and a seven-stroke victory, the most in tournament history as well.

Unfortunately Rory won’t get a chance to play at one of his favorite courses this year – but we can still help the many charities assisted by the Wells Fargo Championship.

If you can please consider donating to Classroom Central. Go to our wcnc.com/sports or the WCNC Charlotte app.

RELATED: Despite cancellation, Wells Fargo Championship still set to raise $1.2 million for charity

RELATED: Harold Varner III discusses what the Wells Fargo Championship means and favorite moments playing at Quail Hollow Club

RELATED: Wells Fargo Championship moments: Rory storms back to win in 2010

RELATED: Tiger and MJ thrill Charlotte golf fans in 2007