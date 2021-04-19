x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Sports

Scan shows LaMelo Ball's wrist fracture has healed

Hornets rookie cleared to return to individual basketball activities
Credit: AP
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, wearing a cast on his fractured right wrist, shoots before an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced Monday night that rookie LaMelo Ball's wrist fracture has healed, and he has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity.

The 19-year-old point guard underwent a CT scan upon the removal of a cast from his right wrist, which provided the promising news.

Ball fractured his right wrist March 20 at the LA Clippers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports there is optimism the rookie could return to the lineup in 7-10 days.

Ball, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals in 41 games.

He ranks first among rookies in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds despite the missed time.

Ball was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March.

 

Related Articles