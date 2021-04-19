Scan shows LaMelo Ball's wrist fracture has healed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced Monday night that rookie LaMelo Ball's wrist fracture has healed, and he has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity.
The 19-year-old point guard underwent a CT scan upon the removal of a cast from his right wrist, which provided the promising news.
Ball fractured his right wrist March 20 at the LA Clippers.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports there is optimism the rookie could return to the lineup in 7-10 days.
Ball, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals in 41 games.
He ranks first among rookies in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds despite the missed time.
Ball was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March.