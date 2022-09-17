Charlotte FC gears up for match hosted by Chicago Fire Saturday

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

CHICAGO — Charlotte FC is set to face Chicago Fire FC in Chicago on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

Charlotte is 8-13-1 in Eastern Conference games and is 4-2-0 when it scores a pair of goals. So far, Andre Shinyashiki has scored four goals for Charlotte. Karol Swiderski has had three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

On the other hand, The Fire is 6-11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire is 4-0-1 when they score at least three goals.

To the Windy City we go ✈️ pic.twitter.com/p8QgctnSb0 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) September 16, 2022

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Fire won the last game 3-2.

Charlotte is coming off of a 1-0 win against New York City FC last week.

Daniel Ríos scored the only goal of the match just five minutes in, and New York City was unable to come up with an answer for the remainder of the match. However, Christian Fuchs was handed a red card at 56 minutes in.

Find out how you can tune in to Charlotte FC's match against Chicago Fire FC here.

