After 19 professional seasons, Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs is calling it a career. He will serve Charlotte FC in an expanded off-field role.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs announced his retirement from professional soccer Thursday after 19 seasons.

Fuchs played for seven different teams across four countries during his decorated career that began when he was just a child. Prior to serving as Charlotte FC's captain for the club's inaugural season, he won the 2015-16 Premier League with Leicester City. He also captained Austria's team during UEFA Euro 2016.

“It has been an incredible journey for me and my family. Not only did we celebrate great success throughout the years, but we have also been able to learn from amazing people during this journey,” Fuchs said. “I am so thankful for all the support I received during my career from club representatives, my teammates, and the fans. I am looking back with a big smile on the special moments I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Fuchs, 36, appeared in 577 professional games, scoring 37 goals and 83 assists. He will remain with Charlotte FC in an expanded role that will be announced at a later date.

“Christian is leaving behind an incredible legacy both on and off the field, and his impressive 19-year career speaks for itself,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said. "We are thankful to have had a player of his caliber lead our locker room as captain to build a positive, winning culture in our inaugural season. He was important for us with his performances on the field, but more importantly he has helped lay a critical foundation that will help this Club be successful for many years to come.”

Fuchs was the fifth player to sign with Charlotte FC, joining the organization in June of 2021. He scored three goals from the penalty spot in 27 appearances last season.

