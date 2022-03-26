Yes, you can get $15 tickets for Charlotte FC games, here's how

Charlotte FC is gearing up for this weekends home game after coming off their first win on Saturday! Many people have asked questions about the games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is gearing up for this weekend's home game after coming off their first win on Saturday! They are trying to keep that momentum alive while they continue to work on the field, many people have asked questions about the games and how they can watch.

We saw several posts on Reddit asking about ticket prices and why the upper bowl is not open during the games.

OUR SOURCE:

THE QUESTION:

Can you get $15 tickets for each home game?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, you can buy $15 tickets.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"There is a limited number of $15 tickets for every single home match," Labue said.

Labue said those tickets go on sale two weeks before each home game and are available at the Bank of America box office until they're gone.

"There is a number of people that may not have the ability to purchase online," Labue said. "There are still people who want to purchase directly at the stadium, so we wanted to make sure anyone who wanted to come has the ability to do so."

Labue said you have to pick them up in person at the box office and you will have the chance to buy $15 tickets for the entire season.

THE QUESTION:

Will the upper level be closed off to fans during the rest of the season?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, the upper level will stay closed for home games this season unless Charlotte FC feels the need to open it up for specific games.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The upper level was open during the first home game to help break an MLS record of the most fans in attendance for an inaugural home game. Charlotte FC broke that record. However, Labue said the upper level will be closed for most of the season.

"We made a decision to utilize the lower level for as many matches as that is doubtful we will fill that bowl up each and every match," Labue said.

He said, for now, the upper level will stay closed.

"If opportunities present themselves to open the upper level again, we will certainly do that," Labue said.

He went on to say there are no plans right now but that could change.

Charlotte FC will play at home this Saturday, March 26 against Cincinnati starting at 5 p.m.

