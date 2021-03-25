Terry Rozier scores 25 points, Hornets cruise past Rockets

Charlotte back to one game over .500

HOUSTON — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Devonte’ Graham added 21 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Houston Rockets 122-97 on Wednesday night.

The Rockets quickly returned to the loss column after snapping a 20-game losing streak Monday night.

It was the NBA’s longest skid since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game rut across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Charlotte finishes road trip 2-3 and loses rookie LaMelo Ball.



Big pair of games against Miami and Phoenix at home before a six-game road trip including stops at BKN, BOS, MIL.#nba @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 25, 2021

The Hornets were still adjusting their rotation in the second game without LaMelo Ball after the rookie suffered a fractured wrist that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.