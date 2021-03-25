Terry Rozier scores 25 points, Hornets cruise past Rockets

HOUSTON — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Devonte’ Graham added 21 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Houston Rockets 122-97 on Wednesday night.
The Rockets quickly returned to the loss column after snapping a 20-game losing streak Monday night.
It was the NBA’s longest skid since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game rut across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
The Hornets were still adjusting their rotation in the second game without LaMelo Ball after the rookie suffered a fractured wrist that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.
John Wall had 20 points and seven assists for the Rockets, and Christian Wood added 11 points and 10 rebounds.