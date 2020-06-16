x
Will Grier helping West Charlotte athletes get scholarships

Panthers QB starts fund to help Black student-athletes get a higher education
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (3) scrambles during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier is providing an assist for local athletes to attend college.

Grier, a Davidson Day graduate, is raising money to provide scholarships to college-bound Black student-athletes from West Charlotte High School.

You can help here.

The money will be used to "provide an opportunity for deserving students to receive higher education," a press release says.

Grier was the Panthers third-round pick in 2019, playing in three games and making two starts.

