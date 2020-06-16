Will Grier helping West Charlotte athletes get scholarships

Panthers QB starts fund to help Black student-athletes get a higher education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier is providing an assist for local athletes to attend college.

Grier, a Davidson Day graduate, is raising money to provide scholarships to college-bound Black student-athletes from West Charlotte High School.

You can help here.

The money will be used to "provide an opportunity for deserving students to receive higher education," a press release says.