Will Grier helping West Charlotte athletes get scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier is providing an assist for local athletes to attend college.
Grier, a Davidson Day graduate, is raising money to provide scholarships to college-bound Black student-athletes from West Charlotte High School.
You can help here.
The money will be used to "provide an opportunity for deserving students to receive higher education," a press release says.
Grier was the Panthers third-round pick in 2019, playing in three games and making two starts.
RELATED: 'The hometown kid' | Former West Virginia quarterback, Davidson native Will Grier selected by Panthers in NFL Draft