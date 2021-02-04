Winthrop hires late Skip Prosser's son Mark as new coach

Younger Prosser spent a handful of seasons as an Eagles assistant

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop has gone from one of Skip Prosser's most trusted players and assistants to the late coach's son as its new men's basketball coach.

The school named Mark Prosser to succeed Pat Kelsey, who took a job at the College of Charleston last month.

He is the son of late, Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser, who died of a heart attack on campus after a jog in 2007.

He was 56 years old.

The younger Prosser was officially hired Friday.

"It may sound a little bit like coach speak, but it's not," said Prosser. "This is home for us."

He was an assistant coach under Kelsey with the Eagles from 2012 to 2018 before Prosser became Western Carolina's head coach the past three seasons.