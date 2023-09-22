Accident involving truck closes Steele Creek Road inbound in southwest Charlotte

Duke Energy officials told WCNC Charlotte a truck hit a pole in the area that also feeds traffic lights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash involving a truck near the intersection of Highway 160 and Westinghouse Boulevard early Friday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an accident near that intersection around 1:30 a.m. A WCNC Charlotte crew at the scene saw the lanes on Highway 160, which is Steele Creek Road, heading inbound blocked due to the accident.

Duke Energy officials told WCNC Charlotte a truck hit a pole in the area that also feeds traffic lights. Crews on scene are working to replace the pole and reconnect all the equipment. Crews are expected to finish working in the area around 2 p.m.

No word on when Steele Creek Road will open at this time. Drivers should turn onto Westinghouse Boulevard, then on Westinghouse Commons Boulevard to get back onto Steele Creek Road.