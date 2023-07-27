1 killed in crash on Westinghouse Boulevard

One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of East Westinghouse Boulevard and Rodney Street in southwest Charlotte, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, detectives said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Westinghouse Boulevard and Rodney Street Thursday morning. One person died in the wreck, according to CMPD. Westinghouse Boulevard was closed in both directions while crews cleared the scene and investigators determined what led up to the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. CMPD hasn't provided any further details or identified the person who was killed. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Medic and CMPD fore more information. This story will be updated once those requests are answered. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD immediately.

