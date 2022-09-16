Portion of I-85 closed in Mecklenburg County due to a crash, NCDOT says

Officials with NCDOT said the road is expected to fully reopen around noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are closed due to a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Officials said the accident is being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive.

The Gastonia Police Department said drives can expect delays coming into and thru Gastonia this morning.

⚠TRAFFIC ADVISORY:



I-85 northbound is currently closed near the Catawba River due to a collision.

Expect delays coming into and thru Gastonia this morning as Traffic is being routed on US 29-74 (Franklin And Wilkinson Blvd). pic.twitter.com/ao1hj9JByf — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) September 16, 2022

Officials said drivers should take the following alternate routes while the lanes are closed:

Detour 1: Motorists must take Exit 27 (NC-273). Follow NC-273 South and take left onto US-29/US-74 East. Continue on US-29/US-74 East and take left onto Sam Wilson Rd. Continue straight to re-access I-85 North.

Motorists must take Exit 27 (NC-273). Follow NC-273 South and take left onto US-29/US-74 East. Continue on US-29/US-74 East and take left onto Sam Wilson Rd. Continue straight to re-access I-85 North. Alt Route: Motorists must take Exit 20 to NC-279 (New Hope Rd). Follow New Hope Rd and take a left onto US-29/US-74 East. Continue on US-29/US-74 East to I-485 North. Follow I-485 North to re-access I-85 North.

Officials with NCDOT said the lanes are expected to reopen around noon.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.